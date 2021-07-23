LISTEN: Iñigo Pascual, Moophs drop first Tagalog collaboration

MANILA -- Singer-actor Iñigo Pascual and record producer Moophs have released a new song titled "Araw Mo" on Friday, July 23.

The catchy song which shares good vibes is the first all-Filipino track collaboration of Pascual and Moophs.

It was written by Pascual, Christopher James Moore Lopez and Moira Dela Torre, and produced by Moophs.

The official lyric video of the song "about hope for the future and the love that inspires that hope," is now available on the YouTube page of Star Music.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Released under Tarsier Records, "Araw Mo" aims to bring out fervor and excitement as Pascual sings along to the groovy anthem, 'Ito ang araw mo (This is your day!)'"



In a statement, Moophs shared about his excitement on producing a Tagalog song for Pascual.



“I’m glad Inigo picked me to produce this for him. I don’t usually do Tagalog songs so this was cool to do,” shared the Tarsier Records label head.

“It made me try some things in the music that I wouldn’t normally do and I was able to channel OPM vibes a bit more deliberately,” Moophs added.



Aside from Pascual, Moophs has also collaborated with several OPM artists this 2021, including Bugoy Drilon for “Tied” and “Shipwrecked,” and GIBBS for the '70s pop-rock song “Angel Baby.”



Just last month, Pascual released his first international album, “Options,” which includes his collaborations with Moophs such as “Catching Feelings” and “Always.”