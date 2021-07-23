Negosyanteng Fil-Am nag-produce ng TV special para labanan ang Asian Hate

Watch more on iWantTFC

Isang matagumpay na negosyanteng Pinay ang nagproduce ng isang TV special na may layuning puksain ang mga kasong hate crimes laban sa Asian Americans.

Para kay Sheila Marcelo, na nagtatag ng Care.com, may importanteng mensahe siya para sa kanyang mga kababayan kung kaya’t ipapalabas ang show na ‘See Us Unite for Change’ sa TFC at Myx.

"The messaging really of this show is how do we invite our lolos and lolas, our titas and our titos, and our moms and our dads and our cousins, to really understand that we are all Americans together at different stages, whether you're an immigrant, or you were born and raised here, that we can celebrate the diversity of our original home countries and our ethnic backgrounds, and the same time, really be proud to be American," paliwanag ni Marcelo.

Malaki na umano ang naging epekto ng show sa komunidad mula nang ipalabas ito sa mainstream media gaya ng MTV, BET, at Nickelodeon. Nag-viral din ito sa Amazon Prime, Facebook, at Youtube.

Maliban sa show, mayroon din itong kasamang kampanya para labanan ang Asian hate.

Sabi ni Marcelo, "it ended up becoming over 100 billboards across the country, promoting prominent Asian Americans as role models that the See Us Unite campaign really is a messaging about solidarity and education."

"It's just the beginning of the work that we have to do, in kind of having a drumbeat on this messaging... It could take years, but we have to start somewhere."

Kasama sa 'See Us Unite for Change' ang komedyanteng si Ken Jeong bilang host. Performers naman ang Black Eyed Peas, mga celebrities na sina Olivia Munn at Henry Golding, at maging si Elmo mula sa Sesame Street.

Mapapanood ang special sa TFC nang 11pm sa July 25.