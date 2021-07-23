Coldplay releases 10-minute space epic 'Coloratura'

Watch more on iWantTFC



British rock band Coldplay released its new song “Coloratura,” from its forthcoming album "Music of the Spheres." The interstellar-themed love song is the second offering from the album, following the lead-off single “Higher Power” released in May.



“Coloratura,” which serves as the closing title of the upcoming album, sees Coldplay experimenting with a new sound while keeping the band's alt-rock identity.

Described by the press release as a "space epic," the 10-minute piano-led track blends Chris Martin's rhapsodic vocals with an enveloping bassline and soulful electric strings that, like the theme suggests, brings listeners along a voyage into the cosmos.

In addition to the celestial-like ambient tune of "Coloratura," Coldplay also layered the ballad with lyrical references to the likes of astronomer Galileo, Oamuamua, the first known interstellar object detected passing through the solar system, and the star Betelguese.

"Music of the Spheres," produced by hitmaker Max Martin, is due on October 15. Coldplay is set to drop the next single from their album in September.