Camila Cabello is back with new song ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Screenshot from Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet" music video.

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello is back with a new song “Don’t Go Yet” released on her YouTube channel this Friday.

The music video featured various sets in a Latin household filled with people. Fans were quick to notice popular Latina drag queen Valentina from the hit reality TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

In a tweet, the singer said the track will be the first song from her new album “Familia.”

#DontGoYet is the first song from my next album, Familia. This album was inspired by two things: family & food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, & dance in the living room with. https://t.co/EujfVPY1UJ pic.twitter.com/JsjxBXrpKk — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 23, 2021

“This album was inspired by two things: family & food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, & dance in the living room with,” she said.

“To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy & true vulnerability & connection with other people. I hope you enjoy it & I hope it inspires many wine-drunk kitchen dance parties for you & your familia.”

Cabello rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor USA” with Fifth Harmony, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated female acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “Worth It” and Work From Home.”

She left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Since then, she has released a self-titled album in 2018 followed by “Romance” in 2019.

