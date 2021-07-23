BTS releases R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance' to celebrate Billboard milestone

Watch more on iWantTFC

BTS celebrated their historic streak on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with a rhythm and blues version of their latest chart-topper, “Permission to Dance.”

"Following seven stunning weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' has reached the top of the chart for its first-week thanks to the support from all fans," Big Hit Music said in a statement.

It went on: "To express our gratitude to fans who always connect to the music of BTS and send them your love, we have prepared a remix version of 'Permission to Dance.'”

Compared to the original track, the slowed-down arrangement, which featured '90s R&B influences, and the added jazzy adlibs, further allowed the distinct vocals of each member to shine.

BTS is set to perform “Permission to Dance,” along with “Butter,” and a cover of 1997 classic hit “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans during their BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut on July 27 at 12 p.m BST (7 p.m Philippine time).



