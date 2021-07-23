Ariana Grande concludes live set with ‘positions’ and ‘off the table’ with The Weeknd

Screenshot from Ariana Grande’s official live performance of “off the table” with The Weeknd

International pop superstar Ariana Grande on Friday concluded her live performance set with two songs on her YouTube channel.

Grande together with The Weeknd proved that their chemistry remains unmatched with “off the table.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

The duo had their first collaboration with “Love Me Harder” in 2014 and a remix of The Weeknd's track “Save Your Tears” this year.

Grande, later on, released her last live performance with “positions” showing all the layers of the music.

The live performance series started last June with the sought-after track “pov” from the same album followed by “safety net” with Ty Dolla $ign.

Grande proved she can still belt those high registers with “my hair” and “34+35.”

Grande rose to fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show “Victorious” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat.”

She debuted with the album "Yours Truly" (2013) followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), and "thank u, next" (2019).

She has 2 Grammys under her belt -- Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: