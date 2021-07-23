Angela Ken releases English version of 'Ako Naman Muna'

MANILA -- Star Magic artist Angela Ken has released an English version of her hit "Ako Naman Muna," which is now out on various music streaming platforms worldwide.

The official lyric video of the English version was also uploaded on the YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music on Friday.

She also promoted the new version of her song in an Instagram post.

Ken originally released "Ako Naman Muna" as an unfinished composition last November on Tiktok.

The official music video of Ken's song which was released in April, has now more than 1.9 million views, while the lyric video released earlier has over 9.3 million views.

According to Ken, the main purpose of the song is to make someone feel loved and worthy.

"Actually that's the main purpose of the song is to make you feel worth it, to make you feel loved dahil lahat tayo ay karapat-dapat na mahalin," she explained.

Ken, 18, who hails from Imus, Cavite, inked a contract with Star Music as she joined the roster of Star Magic, the talent agency of ABS-CBN.

