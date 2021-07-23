'13 Reasons Why’ star Tommy Dorfman comes out as a trans woman

Tommy Dorfman opened up about her gender, revealing that she has been privately identifying herself as a woman.

Tommy Dorfman, one of the stars of hit series “13 Reasons Why,” has reintroduced herself as a trans woman, in an interview with Time Magazine.

In the article Dorfman opened up about her gender, revealing that she has been privately identifying herself as a woman.

“It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy,” said Dorfman, who played the role of Ryan Shaver on the Netflix series.

Even before the interview, Dorfman has been openly uploading photos of herself that would identify her as a trans woman.

She said she realized the need for clarification as a public figure to properly tell her own narrative about herself.

“I’ve learned as a public-facing person that my refusal to clarify can strip me of the freedom to control my own narrative. With this medical transition, there has been discourse about my body, and it began to feel overwhelming,” she said.

Referring to other personalities who went on hiatus before returning with a new name, Dorfman said she could not do the same. “There’s the version I couldn’t really afford to do, which is to disappear for two years and come back with a new name, new face and new body. But that’s not what I wanted.”

Aside from “13 Reasons Why”, the actress also appeared on the series “Love in the Time of Corona” and “Love, Victor.”