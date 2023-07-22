'Walang issue': Sue Ramirez denies rift with Maris Racal

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez shot down rumors about an alleged falling out with her friend Maris Racal.

Ramirez took time to reply to some netizens insinuating that the two actresses have a rift.

The “Iron Heart” star did not let it pass, dismissing the comment while adding that they are just busy with their careers that lessen their time together.

“Hoy wag kang panira ng bday. Ok kami imbento kayo. Di pwede busy kami sa buhay at blessed kami sa work? Porke di nagkikita di na magkaibigan? Ano ba yan? Kakarindi kayo hahaha. Ok na? Malinaw na ba guys?” Ramirez answered.

“O kayo padin ang mas may alam at masusunod? Hahaha wag kayong BV. WALANG ISSUE, kayo lang gumagawa. Tama na tong kalokohan na to hahaha.”

Another netizen claimed that Ramirez’s boyfriend, Mayor Javi Benitez, was the reason for the alleged rift.

The actress revealed that she and Racal have been exchanging text messages and gave a stern reminder to fans not to insinuate claims.

“Kahit magkatext kami ngayon? Haha Walang gap na naganap. Hindi kayo pwede magsabi nyan dahil nagoobserve lang kayo. Ako na nga nagsasabi ayaw nyo padin paniwalaan parang mas marunong pa kayo. Do not insinuate na naaayon lang sa gusto at mere observation nyo lang,” she continued.

She also debunked rumors that she did not invite Racal to her party, explaining that the latter was coming from a Europe trip.

“She just came back from Europe and hindi dahil hindi siya pumunta, galit na ako o masama ang loob ko. hindi ako mababaw at hindi mababaw ang mga nabubuo kong pagkakaibigan para masira ng ganun lang. Mahaba pa ang buhay. Madami pang bday at pagkakataon. Now, stop this nonsense,” she added.

Just last Thursday, Ramirez surprised her fans as she posted a snap showing her topless to mark her 27th birthday.

