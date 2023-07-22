LOOK: AJ Raval graduates from high school

MANILA – Sexy actress AJ Raval celebrated a milestone outside the showbiz industry, as she finished high school recently.

Raval proudly shared her graduation photo on Instagram, after successfully finishing the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program in Pampanga.

ALS is an option given by the government to students who cannot have formal education in schools.

“Congratulations po sa ating lahat ALS Learners. Sa aking guro na si Sir Jay Gopez , maraming salamat po sa pag titiyaga sa amin hanggang dulo,” she wrote in the caption.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong adbokasiya at mabuhay po kayo.”

Raval is also gearing up for a project with her boyfriend Aljur Abrenica.

She took to Instagram to share a photo with her boyfriend while adding the caption "Sugal ng Puso," which will be directed by Law Fajardo. It is unclear if the project is a series or a movie.

It was last Valentine’s Day when the Raval finally confirmed the actress' relationship with Abrenica.

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

