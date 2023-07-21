K-community fans gather in Antipolo City for Hallyu fest

Hallyu East Fest in Antipolo City. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Hallyu wave may have arrived in the country some two decades ago— but it certainly hasn't shown signs of slowing down.

On Friday, a slew of K-pop and K-drama enthusiasts gathered at a mall in Antipolo City for the first "Hallyu East Fest" to enjoy several attractions and activities-- such as the K-Maze: Seoul Searching with Viu, the K-Photo Booth, where the public can take photos with life-size standees of their Korean oppas, and the K-Bazaar featuring local merchants selling original and fan-made K-Pop merchandise.

Some Hallyu enthusiasts shared that the event made them feel connected to their favorite "oppas."

"Ang cute nito! Nakakalift up ng vibe," Rain Rain De La Peña who was taking a photo with the display of "True Beauty" star Cha Eun-woo.

De La Pena, who admitted she constantly binges on K-drama after studying as a reward, joked the attraction is the closest she would get to seeing her "crush."

"Wala po pang bili ng ticket. Napapalapit ako lalo na't wala ako chance," She mused.

The fangirl added, "Nakaka lift up kasi ng vibe. Masaya."

The interest of Filipinos in Korean culture and popular culture has undoubtedly rocketed to new heights in recent years.

Stall owner Zoey Raymund, who frequents Korean-themed bazaars, said the K-community has grown phenomenally.

"Malakas po business. Maganda sa K-pop para po community, pag may events dinadayo ng mga tao, From South to North sinasadya nila," she explained.

She went on: "It is a very warm community and we are happy to be part of it."

Raymund transitioned to solely selling K-pop-themed merch amid the pandemic after she discovered the K-pop stars SNSD, SHINEE, and the music juggernaut BTS.

And lucky for the merchant, her then newfound passion was able to sustain her unfailingly.

"Full-time job ko na ito. I wanted to make something I loved.. so I switched to selling K-pop na lang," she noted.

"Nakakalibang [ang K-pop] and it brings a positive image. It is hard to understand if you are not into it. But if you are into it, hahanga ka talaga. It gives you a sense of joy. Nag save sa kanila when you were in a dark time," she added.

Ronan Esguerra, an amateur dancer who mainly does K-pop choreography, likewise shared the genre has been a positive influence in his life.

"Nakakatanggal ng stress. Masaya po na express ko passion ko," he said.

Esguerra was among the participants of the Random Play Dance,' the highlight of Hallyu Fest, 'where enthusiasts did dance covers of hit K-pop songs.

He admitted he is hoping such activities would help the public appreciate K-pop more and even draw in new members of the community.

"Super saya... Nahilig ako sa K-pop noong hindi pa kilala sa school. Nadiscover ko tuloy-tuloy na. Makulay music videos. Yung choreography. Since mahilig ako sa Kpop and pagsayaw pinuntahan ko," Esguerra stated.

But apart from the members of the K-community who visited the site on purpose, several passersby likewise enjoyed the activities offered by the mall.

"Siyempre sa dami ng pinagdadaanan ng Pinoy, malaking tulong ito. Nadidivert stress nila sa entertainment," JM Manzano admitted.

"Nakaka-relax. Naaliw mga tao pag nakita nila fans nila, Pag nakita ko din tong idol ko ginaganahan ako," Justin Ann chimed in.