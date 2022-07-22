Maris Racal reacts to her billboard in New York City’s Times Square. Instagram: @mariesteller

MANILA — Actress-singer Maris Racal appeared elated as she saw her billboard in New York City’s Times Square, saying she was in disbelief over the career milestone.

The singer was shown on the massive digital billboard as one of the artists of Spotify’s Equal campaign, which puts the spotlight on women creators on the platform from around the world.

On Instagram, Racal shared a video of her seeing her billboard for the first time on her phone.

“This was the moment I learned that my face is up in Times Square. like. OMG. Is this real? I can’t believe nasa New York ako! Honestly, this inspires me to make more music. Thank you everyone, for believing in me,” she wrote.

She said it was her boyfriend Rico Blanco’s idea to record her reaction.

“Good thinking! This moment was perfectly captured,” she said.

nahihilo ako. dati lang akong naglalakad sa new york cubao. di ko naman akalain na aabot ako sa new york times square. pic.twitter.com/VFvbe02EbF — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) July 21, 2022

She expressed gratitude to Spotify, her record label, and her management for helping her clinch the achievement.

On Twitter, Racal shared the full image of her billboard. “Nahihilo ako. Dati lang akong naglalakad sa New York, Cubao,” she wrote, referring to the street in Quezon City. “Di ko naman akalain na aabot ako sa New York Times Square.”