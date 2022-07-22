Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The official lyric visualizer for Moira dela Torre's single "Kumpas," which was directed by Shaira Luna, has been released on the singer-songwriter's official YouTube page.

“Kumpas” is also the official theme song of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Released by Star Music, the song "talks about someone special being one’s compass — her guide when lost, the bright hue in shades of dullness, and her savior amid every storm."

Dela Torre made headlines after her separation from Jason Hernandez, who admitted cheating on the singer. The former couple got married in January 2019.

