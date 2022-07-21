Texas State University offers course on Harry Styles

Photo from Harry Styles' Instagram account

Texas State University will be offering a course focused on British recording artist Harry Styles and his contribution to pop culture.

Dr. Louie Dean Valencia, an associate professor of digital history, will be teaching the course "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture" this spring.

It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description).



This is what tenure looks like. Let's gooooo! 😊 pic.twitter.com/1z3vMZoxRV — Louie Dean Valencia (@BurntCitrus) July 16, 2022

In a tweet, Valencia said that his students will learn things beyond Styles' discography as they are slated to learn about boy bands along with their various advocacies and pop culture.

"Because people are asking, in addition to learning about identity,

celebrity, European culture, students will learn to closely evaluate

sources, test veracity, learn visual and auditory analysis, writing and

editing skills, and learn technical skills such as audio editing," Valencia said.

"If nothing else, the fact that this course has gotten so much global

attention means maybe I know "something* about how celebrity culture

works, I want students to not just learn about contemporary history, but

hard skills they can use Like how to manage a social media campaign!

Only 20 students, with only 15 weeks' time, will learn a lot."

After gaining popularity, Valencia cannot promise that there will be online versions of his class.

"I've never had a student say my classes are easy. But they are enjoyable!

There are no plans for an online version right now, but there will be a

podcast!" he said.

"These skills are important if you want to go into law, media production, or if you want to work at a museum. Anthropologist Clifford Geertz talks

about how ‘thick descriptions’ elucidate a whole world. That's what we

will do through Harry's art and activism."

Styles has broken new records with the release of his third studio album, "Harry's House," which debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart with 521,500 units bought. His past two albums also peaked at No. 1.

This extends his record as the first U.K. male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three albums and the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

"Harry’s House" also broke a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales in its first 3 days of release. The album sold 182,000 copies in the U.S. for the week, the biggest sales week for an album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. It beat the previous high of 114,000 copies set last year by Taylor Swift’s "RED."

Styles rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition. They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You" and "You and I.”

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

Styles released a self-titled album in 2017 and "Fine Lines" in 2019 which gave him his first Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."