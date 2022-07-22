MANILA -- With 12.3 million followers on TikTok, Queenay Mercado is considered a social media star. This tickled the imagination of creative heads and director Lemuel Lorca to push through with the first TikTok serye “52 Weeks.”

“Super happy po ako na naging part ako ng series na ‘to,'” Mercado gushed. “Knowing na ito po ang kauna-unahang Filipino TikTok series, I feel honored po talaga to be cast as leading lady!”

She then told all her followers on TikTok: “Para sa inyo po ang nakakakilig na series na ito! Sana po manood kayong lahat at patuloy na sumuporta sa akin.”

Aside from Mercado, the 36-episode series produced by filmmaker Chris Cahilig also features rising new talents such as Jin Macapagal, the first Ultimate BidaMan winner of “It's Showtime.”

Derick Lauchengco, the reigning Misters of Filipinas Second Prince, and Herbie Cruz, a TikTok personality with more than 700,000 followers, are also part of the series.



Set in the island of Cagbalete in Mauban, Quezon, “52 Weeks” follows the story of Mina (Queenay), a bubbly and hopeless romantic who’s a certified NBSB (no boyfriend since birth). Determined to give Mina the love life she’s been missing out on, her best friends Chem and Eya decide to look for the perfect boyfriend for her within 52 weeks.

“52 Weeks” starts streaming on July 27 on the Puregold Channel on TikTok.