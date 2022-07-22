LOOK: Nadine Lustre appears nude in daring pictorial

Actress-performer Nadine Lustre appears to be partly nude in a pictorial in Siargao. Instagram: @wangborja

Multi-hyphenate Nadine Lustre channeled her “Wildest Dreams” music era as she appeared to pose nude on the beach in a pictorial released on Friday.

Siargao-based photographer Wang Borja posted the snaps of Lustre on his Instagram page, writing, “Let life unfold itself.”

One photos shows Lustre submerged in water with only her hands covering her chest. In another, the actress-performer appears to not be wearing her bottom part of her bikini, with the shore in her background.

Lustre has yet to share the same set of images on her Instagram page, which now has 11.4 million followers.

Lustre, who has a residence in Siargao, is no stranger to daring shoots and fashion statements. The pictorial with Borja, however, is one of if not the first time she appeared to pose in the nude or partly nude.

Her “Wildest Dreams” visual album similarly had revealing outfits with the beach as a prominent setting.

The Gawad Urian best actress is gearing up for a busy latter-half of 2022, with a movie with Mikhail Red, the psychological thriller “Deleter,” scheduled for August filming and completion before the end of year.