Liza Diño turns over FDCP leadership to Tirso Cruz III

MANILA — Liza Diño-Seguerra officially ended her six-year stint as chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), as she turned over the organization’s leadership to Tirso Cruz III on Thursday.

On its official pages, the FDCP shared photos of Cruz’s first day as chairman of the country’s national film agency.

Diño received Cruz, who was accompanied his daughter Djanin Cruz, director Joey Javier Reyes, Atty. Patricia Lenajo, and Atty. Chris Liquigan.

The two parties discussed the “preparations for the transition process,” according to the FDCP.

In a video on her personal Facebook page, Diño said, “Our team was able to present the FDCP’s programs and accomplishments for the last six years.”

“With this new development, I would like to assure you of my continued support for this new leadership for a smooth transition,” she added.

Diño went on to express gratitude to those who supported her team in office as FDCP chairperson.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for your love, support, trust sa loob ng anim na taon ng aking punungkulan. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat. Mabuhay po kayong lahat, at mabuhay ang pelikulang Pilipino,” she said.

“This is Chair Liza, signing off.”