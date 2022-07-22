MANILA -- Kapamilya artists Lian Kyla and SAB shared their excitement to be part of "Beyond The Stars," the Star Magic US concert tour this August.

In Star Magic's Inside News, the two shared that aside from meeting and performing for Filipinos in the States, they are also looking forward to bond with their fellow artists.

"Nung malaman ko na makakasama ako sa tour na ito hindi ako makapaniwala, kasi siyempre I was like, really, me? The tour? So I am very, very, thankful and grateful. And I am just so excited for all of that's gonna come," SAB shared.

"Aside from being able to perform para sa ating mga Kapamilya, I am also really excited to be with the castmates. And a lot of these people are also my friends and people that I've worked with before also. So being able to have a chance to really get to know them better and to bond is really exciting for me," Kyla said.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: New York on August 6, San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

Aside from Kyla and Sab, Star Magic's US concert tour also features Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Zanjoe Marudo, BGYO, Eric Nicolas, Angela Ken, Maris Racal, Janine Berdin, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Gigi de Lana, Charlie Dizon, Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino and Kim Chiu.

A grand kick-off party will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila on July 23.