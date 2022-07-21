Photo from Lady Gaga's Instagram account

International pop star Lady Gaga turned emotional as she launched her return to the concert scene with "Chromatica Ball."



"There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare. I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent, and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON," she tweeted.

In an Instagram Live session, Lady Gaga expressed how nervous she was to start her show and thanked her team for making this possible.

"I’ve not been on stage since 2018 on a tour. You’ll see how nervous I am. I wanted to tell a story with abstractions and art so this show celebrates things that I have always loved," she added.

"Everybody has worked so hard on this show and we love you so much. We’re so grateful, I’m so excited. I’m also really thoughtful and really grateful. I want you all to interpret this show in a way that you want to but I will say that it really documents the many different stages and sides of grief and the manic energy of grief that I’ve experienced in my life."

Lady Gaga said that she felt that she was free of pain this time around and she wants to extend that freedom to others through her ball.

"I really wanna thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me throughout all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person. I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain-free in ages," she said.

"Being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show and really tell a story."

She reminded her fans that they should prioritize their own health and self in their everyday lives.

"I wanna thank you in another way, it’s through this performance and it will be through every performance," she said.

"For anybody that’s in a tough spot, I just want you to know that this show was created in the spirit of that battle to win yourself back. There’s no greater prize than you. There’s nothing more important than your own heart and your own ability to heal."

Lady Gaga has released six studio albums: “The Fame” (2008), “The Fame Monster” (2009), “Born This Way” (2011), “Artpop” (2013), Joanne (2016), and “Chromatica” (2020).

She has 13 Grammy Awards, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and an Academy Award for her song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star is Born.”

