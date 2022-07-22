Ella Cruz turns emotional as she responds to a comment made by her former co-star Pokwang in relation to the former’s ‘history is like tsismis’ remark. Screenshot



MANILA — A tearful Ella Cruz responded to critical comments from showbiz personalities, including her former co-stars Pokwang and Agot Isidro, over the actress’ controversial remark comparing history to “tsismis” or gossip.

Cruz spoke at length about what she described as the “darkest point" of her life in an interview with TV host Boy Abunda, in an episode of “The Interviewer” released on Friday.

She first sought to clarify the context of her statement, recalling she was asked for her point of view on the history of the Marcoses, in relation to her starring role in “Maid in Malacanang.”

The film is billed as an alternate perspective on the People Power Revolution in 1986, which ousted former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. The project’s release coincides with the return to power of the Marcoses, with the patriarch’s namesake son being elected president in the May 2022 elections.

Cruz denied that she gave the answer as a “lesson” she learned from the film, as she had yet to receive the script when she was asked the question. The article, she pointed, was published when she had just started shooting for the project.

“‘Yung writeup, iyon daw ‘yung natutunan ko sa movie. Bakit ganu’n? Bakit mali ‘yung writeup? Noong sinabi ko ‘yung ‘history is like tsismis,’ wala pa po sa akin ‘yung script. Pero nilabas nila ‘yung post na ‘yun habang nag-su-shoot na po ako,” she said.

Recounting the precise question she responded to, Cruz said: “Ano ang point of view mo bilang aktres, bilang estudyante sa napag-aaralan mo dati tungkol sa history sa mga Marcos?”

“Sabi ko, ‘In general, for me, history is like tsismis.’ Ta’s iyon na po, ‘May mga bias, may dagdag, filter.’ Iyon ‘yung sinabi ko, kasi tinanong ako kung ano point of view ko.”

Asked by Abunda whether she would still answer the same, in light of the ensuing controversy, Cruz said she would omit comparing history to gossip. She, however, stood by her mention of history books not necessarily containing the full story.

“Siguro hindi ko na para sabihin ulit ‘yung ‘history is like tsismis,’ kasi ang laki talaga ng nangyari, hindi ko po inaasahan. Marami tayong mga hindi alam sa history… Tama, na sa libro pa rin ‘yung mga malalaking pangyayari, pero marami rin tayong mga hindi pa alam,” she said.

Cruz then pertained to her “real friends” who reached out to her and sought to educate her, when asked what she learned from the backlash to her statement.

“Ang pinaka-lesson ko is, lumabas ‘yung mga tunay kong kaibigan, lumabas ‘yung mga hindi. Nakilala ko kung sino po sila. Iyon ang pinakamagandang natutunan ko. Another lesson is to be strong, really, really strong, and stand for yourself. Kasi hindi naman ako palaging nasasabwat sa malalaking isyu, so hindi ako sanay.

“Tinanong ko ‘yung sarili ko — saan ako nagkamali? Ano’ng nagawa kong mali? May nasaktan ba ako? Alam ko sa sarili ko, wala akong nasaktan. Siguro may na-offend ako, pero hindi naman ‘yun intentional,” she said.

Cruz and Abunda then discussed the wide criticism she drew on social media. The actress lamented that some showbiz colleagues whom she once considered friends and family had used hurtful words.

“Worst is ‘yung mga taong ‘yung pamilya mong tinuring noong magkasama kayo at hanggang ngayon, tsini-cherish mo ‘yung napagsamahan ninyo, nirirespeto mo sila. ‘Pag nagkita kayo, mahal mo pa rin sila.

“Bakit ganu’n ‘yung nasabi nila? Meron ba akong nagawa sa kanila? Pero wala naman silang message sa akin. Hindi matatanggal ‘yung respeto ko sa kanila, pero ‘yung trust… Guarded na ako ‘pag nandiyan sila,” she said.

Abunda asked the actress about Pokwang specifically, and whether she was hurt by the comedienne’s comment.

Pokwang, who portrayed the mother of Cruz’s title character in “Aryana,” joked that it would be best if she returned to her to the sea (“mabuti pang ibalik na kitang muli sa dagat”). In the 2012 teleserye, Cruz played a girl who transforms into a mermaid.

“Hindi ko inasahang masasabi niya ‘yun. Naging nanay ko po kasi siya. Even though 10 years ago… Okay lang ‘yung isang tweet, pero tatlo po kasi ‘yung nakita ko, e. ‘Yung pangalawa, OA na. Below the belt na. ‘Yung isa, ‘yung writer ng ‘Aryana’ kasagutan niya… Naalala ko binibisita ko pa sila palagi ‘pag break time nila, even after the show.

“Sobrang sakit. Masakit na ‘yung mga taong hindi mo talaga inaasahan, sila pa ‘yung makakapagsalita ng ganiyan sa ‘yo. Ni hindi ka man lang nila tinext, ni hindi ka man lang nila ni-DM man lang,” she said.

Cruz opted not give a message to Pokwang when prompted by Abunda.

“Wala na lang po. Mas gusto ko na lang na… ‘Okay.’”

In contrast, Cruz expressed appreciation to Isidro, who advised her in a tweet that she can say “no comment” to some press question. Isidro had also described Cruz as “the sweetest,” saying she loves the actress.

“Nagulat ako, kasi after namin magka-work, wala naman na kaming connection. Sabi ko, ‘Bakit may pag-tweet?’ Una kasi siyang nag-tweet, e. Noong nakita ko ‘yung kay Mamang, sabi ko, ‘Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?’

“She’s just trying to save me. Wala siyang sinabing masama. Sinabi lang niyang, ‘Sana nag no-comment ka na lang, pero mahal kita.’ Kumbaga, parang, ‘Huwag mong maliin ‘to.’ Wala akong galit, sama ng loob kay Ms. Agot, kasi somehow, na-appreciate ko. Para niya akong pinapayuhan. ‘Anak…’ Ganoon po,” Cruz said.

Similarly, Cruz explained she took no offense to TV host Gretchen Ho’s viral tweet that included an analogy between coffee and history, to emphasize that history is based on facts, and “tsismis” is not.

“Of course, I respect [opinions],” Cruz said, qualifying that Ho’s post was merely an opinion. “[Nasasaktan ako] ‘pag nananapak na, ‘pag may direktang hit na, direktang patama na. Puwede naman nila ako i-message, pero hindi nila ginawa. Nakisawsaw lang sila.”

Cruz reiterated that it was never her intention to offend anyone with her comparison of history and gossip. She also stressed that she would be open to other perspectives to help her understand what was “wrong” with her statement.

“Hindi ko meant na magkaroon ng ganito kalaking isyu, hindi ko meant na ma-offend ang mga historians at professionals. Wala akong meant ma-offend, masaktan. Gusto ko lang sabihin na ako ay tinanong lang.

“Handa po akong makinig, e. Kasi iba-iba ang pananaw natin. Nahahati kasi sa kulay, so gusto ko maintindihan kung bakit nangyayari ‘to, kung ano’ng mali sa nasabi ko, kung bakit lumaki nang ganito, kasi hindi ko talaga inaasahan. At ready po akong makinig,” she said.

