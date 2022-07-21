Screenshot from 'The Idol' trailer.

Jennie Kim of K-pop girl group Blackpink is set to join The Weeknd in his new HBO series.

Fans were quick to see Jennie in the trailer of "The Idol" released on The Weeknd's YouTube channel. She will be joined by Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez.

Sam Levinson, creator of the Emmy-award-winning series "Euphoria," will be joining The Weeknd and Reza Fahim in the production.

Blackpink's management company YG Entertainment earlier announced that the top K-pop girl group is at the "final stage of recording its album" set to come out in August.

Their last whole-group project was the band's first full-length album “The Album,” which was released in October 2020 and sold over a million copies.

Last year, members Rosé and Lisa put out solo albums. The group — composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa — previously held a concert in Manila last February 2019.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: