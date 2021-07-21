WATCH: Sarah, Matteo in ‘kilig’ bloopers from their TVC shoot

MANILA — Over a year since Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli tied the knot, the two appear no less smitten with each other, going by bloopers from their most recent shoot together.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The pair depicts a dinner date in a new ad, as seen in behind-the-scenes clips shared on Instagram on Wednesday, by creative director and stylist David Milan.

The compilation of bloopers shows Guidicelli delivering the line, “I’m glad I get to celebrate this day with you,” to his wife.

Guidicelli is unable to contain his giggles, using up at least five takes, as he and Geronimo try to land a perfect one.

The footage is the latest glimpse into the relationship of the couple, which opted to keep private their marriage over the past year.

While they have been mostly tight-lipped about their personal life, Geronimo and Guidicelli have nonetheless remained visible through their respective and joint brand endorsements, as well as their passion projects.