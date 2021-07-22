WATCH: Music video of 'Di Man Ngayon' stars Kyle, Francine, Seth and Andrea

MANILA -- Gold Squad members Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri star in the music video of PJ Endrinal's "Di Man Ngayon."

Directed by Jed Regala, the more than three-minute music video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Released last May, the pop-alternative song under Star Pop is about one's rosy affection for a special someone -- an expression of willingness to wait until the one he loves reciprocates his feelings.



Gabriel Tagadtad composed "Di Man Ngayon," which was produced by Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

"Di Man Ngayon" follows previous music releases of the actor-singer such as "Beautiful Baby" and "Pag-ibig Nga Naman," all produced by the ABS-CBN Music sublabel.

Endrinal, a Star Magic artist, is part of the Kapamilya series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" as Wally Nieves.

He also starred in several hit movies including "Unbreakable," "3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon," "Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles," "Just the 3 Of Us," and "Finally Found Someone."

