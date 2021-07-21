‘Vivo’: Netflix releases full scene from animated musical ahead of Aug. 6 premiere

Netflix released on Wednesday a full scene featuring an original song from its upcoming animated musical “Vivo,” ahead of its August 6 premiere.

Featuring the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned “Keep the Beat,” the scene shows the titular character, a kinkajou, with his unlikely friend, the purple-haired tween Gabi, as they embark on an adventure.

“Vivo” features all-original songs from Miranda, best known as the award-winning creator of “Hamilton.”

The film follows Vivo, a “rainforest honey bear” who sets off on a mission to deliver a love song from his music partner, Andres, to his erstwhile love, Marta.

Vivo is voiced by Miranda, who is joined in the cast Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Rooker, Nicole Byer, Ynairaly Simo, and Gloria Estefan.

“Vivo,” from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, is directed by Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords, and written by Quiara Alegria Hudes.