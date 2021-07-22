LOOK: Rhys drives Kaori to see their billboard on eve of her birthday

MANILA — In the latest indication of their deepening relationship in real life, screen partners Rhys Miguel and Kaori Oinuma spent the eve of the latter’s birthday together, going by their updates on social media.

Through Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Miguel and Oinuma shared a similar selfie with a billboard showing them in the background.

The billboard, situated along South Luzon Express Way in Paranaque City, depicts the onscreen couple’s characters in the ongoing ABS-CBN series “He’s Into Her.”

An initiative of the loyal fanbase of “KaoRhys,” the billboard was put up on June 18, and will remain there until August 2.

Miguel and Oinuma’s photo with the billboard was the first time they both got to see in person the gift from their fans.

The road trip, it appears, was also a gift of sorts from Miguel to Oinuma, who turned 21 on July 22.

Miguel was among the companions of Oinuma as she celebrated with a Hello Kitty-themed party. Photos of the two together on the special day generated “kilig” among their followers on social media, with many speculating on their status.

Oinuma and Miguel rose to popularity in 2018, as housemates of the “Otso” edition of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

They are currently seen in “He’s Into Her,” and will then star in the Star Cinema and kumu co-production “Love at First Stream,” under box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina.