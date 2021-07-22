Janine Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon greet Rayver Cruz on his birthday

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez took to social media to share her birthday greeting for her boyfriend, actor Rayver Cruz. He turned 32 on Tuesday.

Posting a photo showing her and the actor on the beach, Gutierrez simply captioned her post with: "hi, happy birthday."

Gutierrez's mother, actress Lotlot de Leon, also shared her birthday message for Cruz through an Instagram post.

"My darling Rayray! I am so proud of the man you have become! Hard working, super loving, generous and kind! May all your dreams come true my dear! Happy happy birthday! Pasensya na at ito lang ang matino nating pinakalumang 'latest pic!' Continue to do good and be good! Love you!" de Leon wrote.

In the comment section of de Leon's post, Cruz expressed his gratitude to the mother of his girlfriend.

"Thank you ate lot love you ate lot!!!" Cruz wrote.



In a previous interview with "Magandang Buhay," Gutierrez said she appreciates how things are so easy with Cruz.

"Masaya at saka madali lang. Palaging sinasabi ng nanay ko na dapat ganoon daw 'yung hanapin mo, 'yung parang madali lang. Tapos hindi ko maintindihan, 'ano ba 'yung ibig sabihin nun?' Parang kasi di ba, kapag mas bata ka akala mo mga drama, ganyan. Ibig sabihin okay ang mga ganyan. Pero noong nakilala ko si Rayver sabi ko, 'ah ito pala ang ibig sabihin ng mommy ko,'" Gutierrez said.

It was in 2017 when Cruz confirmed that he is courting Gutierrez.

In that same year, the two made their first public appearance together when they attended the Star Magic Ball together.

Currently, Gutierrez is gearing up for the upcoming ABS-CBN series "Marry Me, Marry You."

