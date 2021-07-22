‘Everything I need’: RK Bagatsing has simple, but meaningful, birthday greeting for Jane Oineza

MANILA — In a simple yet meaningful greeting for Jane Oineza on her birthday, her reel and real-life partner RK Bagatsing referred to the actress as “everything I need” on Thursday.

On Instagram, Bagatsing shared a compilation of photos taken during his numerous trips with Oineza.

Among the snaps show them on a motorbike together, sharing breakfast coffee, posing by a swimming pool, and lounging at the beach.

“Everything I need is in this photo dump. Happy birthday @janeoineza,” he captioned the post.

Oineza turned 25 on July 22.

Bagatsing and Oineza, who were first paired onscreen in 2018 via ABS-CBN’s “Araw Gabi,” confirmed their romance in May with a photo of them kissing, after years of speculation.

In her own birthday greeting for Bagatsing that month, Oineza referred to the actor as “my source of happiness.”

