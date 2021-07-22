BTS becomes first South Korean artist to join Spotify's 'Billions Club'

Watch more on iWantTFC

BTS' 2020 smash hit "Dynamite" is back with a new record!

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook hit another milestone after the disco-pop track surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, the first and only South Korean act to reach the mark.

The music-sharing giant officially added "Dynamite" to its exclusive "Billions Club" playlist, alongside 158 other mega-hits.

The dance anthem joins a mix of classic all-time favorites such as "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen, "Africa" by Toto, "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana, as well as more recent hits such as "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran, "IDGAF" by Dua Lipa, "Someone Like You" by Adele, "Sorry," by Justin Bieber, "God's Plan" by Drake, "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande, and "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar.

"Dynamite," BTS' first-ever English title, kicked off the group's ongoing record-breaking spree in August last year.

The song earned the Bangtan boys, as well as the K-pop industry, their first GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The dance bop also snagged BTS their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1.

"Dynamite," the very first song by a South Korean act to top the coveted ranking, registered a total of 32 weeks, setting the record for the longest-running title by South Koreans on the chart.

To date, BTS has tallied five leaders on the authoritative list. "Dynamite" is accompanied by "Life Goes On," "Savage Love," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance."

Aside from the Hot 100, the disco-pop also smashed the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart after occupying the top spot for 18 frames.

Just seven months after its release, the accompanying music video of "Dynamite" made history as the fastest music video by a South Korean group to reach the 1-billion mark.

Before "Butter" eclipsed the figures set by "Dynamite," the latter held the record for the biggest first-day debut on YouTube as well as the fastest video to go viral, after generating 101.1 million views on the platform within 24 hours.

BTS currently has about 36.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is the most followed group.