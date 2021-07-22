3 PH films to screen at Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada

Film Development Council of the Philippines

MANILA — Three Philippine films are participating in this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, the largest gathering of the genre in North America.

“Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story” by Avid Liongoren will be part of the festival’s animation section Axis, marking its premiere in the region.

Dodo Dayao’s “Midnight in a Perfect World,” meanwhile, will be screened in the Camera Lucida sidebar, which showcases experimental films.

The short film, “Juan-Diablo-Pablo” by Ralph Pineda and Dyan Sagenes, will also make its world premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival.

It will be part of the 2021 edition’s Selection, which lines up the best genre films of the year from around the globe.

Now on its 25th year, Fantasia International Film Festival will be held virtually for Canadian audiences and will have limited on-site activities in Montreal, Canada from August 5 to 25.