WATCH: This Band performs 'hugot' hits on 'Showtime'

MANILA -- OPM pop-rock group This Band opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Friday with a medley of their "hugot" hits "Aalis Ka Rin" and "Kahit Ayaw Mo Na."

They also promoted their new single "Higit Sa Sapat" which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

"Inaanyayahan po namin kayo to stream our latest single 'Higit sa Sapat' pati na rin po ang aming ibang mga songs. Also released na rin po ang music video ng aming 'Higit sa Sapat' sa aming YouTube channel. I am sure kikiligin kayo," said vocalist Andee Manzano.

The six-piece act had its breakthrough in 2018 with the single "Kahit Ayaw Mo Na." The group is also behind the hits "Hindi Na Nga" and "Di Na Babalik."

