WATCH: Kyle Echarri meets his 'hero' Daniel Caesar

MANILA -- Actor and singer Kyle Echarri turned to social media to share his excitement after meeting Canadian singer Daniel Caesar.

Echarri posted a video of their meeting on Instagram, as well as a photo of him and Caesar with Moira dela Torre.

"I met my hero last night and no words can explain the feeling I had being able to say thank you to him for his music and what it’s done for me in my life. Forever grateful for this moment and will never forget this feeling," Echarri captioned his post.

The Canadian singer-songwriter performed for his Pinoy fans at the World Trade Center last Wednesday, July 19.

The "Best Part" and "Get You" hitmaker last staged a concert in Manila in 2019.

In 2018, he was also in the Philippines as one of the performers at the Wanderland Music Festival.

