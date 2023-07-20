Trailer: Hercule Poirot seeks to solve 'A Haunting in Venice'

Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is back to solve another mystery in 'A Haunting in Venice'. Walt Disney Studios handout

There's something supernatural going on in Venice.

Based on Agatha Christie’s novel “Hallowe’en Party", 'A Haunting in Venice' sees Kenneth Branagh's famed detective Hercule Poirot retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city.

Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo and is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets when one of the guests is murdered.

'A Haunting in Venice' stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

The film will open exclusively in theaters September 13, 2023.