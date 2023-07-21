Teen Shira Tweg releases debut single under Star Music

Filipino-Israeli-British singer Shira Tweg

MANILA -- Sixteen-year-old Filipino-Israeli-British singer Shira Tweg is determined to make a name for herself in Philippine showbiz.

When she was only 14, Tweg already made her big screen debut in Danny Ugali’s “Sugat sa Dugo (Wounded Blood),” that won for Janice de Belen the best actress trophy in the International Film Festival Manhattan Autumn 2021 for her portrayal of a mom of an AIDS victim.

Early this year, Tweg was honored to have played the young Sharon Cuneta in the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko,” megged by Joven Tan.

“I really pushed myself to do something because I really want it,” Tweg told ABS-CBN News. “Even if I’m not feeling well, I will do it because I try to be really professional.”

Tweg started in showbiz as a young actress. “I’m really thankful that as a young artist, I’m being given new projects,” she said. “I readily got big roles.

“I know there are dozens of new artists who are not given the chance to shine. Now, I’ve been given a big opportunity to make it.”

In Tweg’s film debut, “Sugat sa Dugo,” she is very proud to have worked with acting veterans De Belen and Sharmaine Arnaiz.

“Not every newcomer is given a chance to act alongside screen veterans,” she admitted.

In her sophomore outing, Tweg was thrilled no end that she was chosen to play the young Sharon Cuneta in the MMFF entry.

“Today, a lot of people recognized me as having played the young Sharon Cuneta in ‘Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko,” Tweg said. “I couldn’t be any prouder when that happened.

“That’s a big opportunity for me to be given that kind of role. I’m willing to accept other opportunities in the future.”

In 2021, Tweg also wrapped up a horror-thriller, “Tuloy Bukas ang Pinto,” directed by Ipe Pelino. It was only shown online and not on the big screen because of the pandemic.

Tweg recently recorded her debut single, “Pag-ibig,” penned by Tan and released under Star Music. Young as she is, she readily gave her nod to sing the ditty even if she has not yet experienced falling in love.

“Actually, love is not all about relationship,” Tweg explained. “It’s also about family, friends. The people around you that you love. You can love anyone. So it’s not all about boyfriend-girlfriend.”

Although she both loves acting and singing, Tweg wants to be really known as a good artist.

“As of now, I’m focusing both on being a singer and actress,” she said. “I’m still in school, but I can manage to do my singing commitments and give way to an acting project.”

“Since I was two years old, I got the opportunity to really do the things that I want. I know a lot of artists don’t get that chance despite their talent. I’m really grateful that God gave me the talent and the chance to empower what I love.”

Since she came here to the Philippines, Tweg wished to perform with the likes of Moira de la Torre and even young actress Belle Mariano.

In two years, by the time she turns 18, Tweg is set to enter the military in Israel. “I’m still seriously thinking about it because I already started my singing an acting career here in the Philippines and I just can’t say goodbye.”

Since she was a kid, Tweg has been an avid fan of KathNiel. She has been watching their teleseryes and films.

“Daniel really caught my attention ever since,” Tweg said. “He also sings. My TikTok videos are a lot about KathNiel. One day, I wish I can work with Daniel or both him and Kathryn.”