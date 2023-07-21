MANILA -- Actress Sue Ramirez surprised her fans on Thursday as as she posted a snap showing her topless to mark her 27th birthday.

The Kapamilya actress uploaded on Instagram her black-and-white photo taken by Charvin Valdez Torne.

In the caption of her post, Ramirez wrote the hashtag #Hbd2me.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Ramirez treated her fans with her other photos also taken by Torne.

"It’s time to take control. #27," Ramirez captioned her post.

In the comment section of her post, Ramirez received birthday greetings from her fans and fellow celebrities including Diego Loyzaga, Chie Filomeno, Meryll Soriano, Gardo Versoza, Vivoree Esclito, Jona, Maris Racal, Ara Mina, and many more.

Currently, Ramirez is one of the stars of hit Kapamilya action series "The Iron Heart" with Richard Gutierrez.

Related video: