LOOK: Sue Ramirez marks 27th birthday with topless photo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2023 03:37 PM

MANILA -- Actress Sue Ramirez surprised her fans on Thursday as as she posted a snap showing her topless to mark her 27th birthday. 

The Kapamilya actress uploaded on Instagram her black-and-white photo taken by Charvin Valdez Torne.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sue Dodd (@sueannadoodles)

In the caption of her post, Ramirez wrote the hashtag #Hbd2me.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Ramirez treated her fans with her other photos also taken by Torne.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sue Dodd (@sueannadoodles)

"It’s time to take control. #27," Ramirez captioned her post.

In the comment section of her post, Ramirez received birthday greetings from her fans and fellow celebrities including Diego Loyzaga, Chie Filomeno, Meryll Soriano, Gardo Versoza, Vivoree Esclito, Jona, Maris Racal, Ara Mina, and many more.

Currently, Ramirez is one of the stars of hit Kapamilya action series "The Iron Heart" with Richard Gutierrez.

