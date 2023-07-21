MANILA -- OPM veteran Regine Velasquez has recorded the theme song for the upcoming series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

Originally recorded by Dessa, the pop ballad "Lipad ng Pangarap" was composed by Nathaniel Arnel de Pano, produced by Jonathan Manalo and arranged by Troy Laureta.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," which stars Charlie Dizon, Loisa Andalio, Alexa Ilacad and Elisse Joson, is a teleserye collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5. Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the series will be directed by Raymund Ocampo.

Also joining the cast are Ronnie Alonte, KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Epy Quizon, Art Acuña, Markus Paterson, Sunshine Dizon, and Argel Saycon.

Veteran actress Snooky Serna will also have a special participation in the series.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will air weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. starting July 25 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Related video: