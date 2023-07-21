South Korean singer-actor Ok Taecyeon. Photo: Instagram/@taecyeonokay

South Korean singer-actor Ok Taecyeon announced Friday he was heading to Manila in September to meet his Filipino fans.

On his social media pages, Taecyeon, known as a member of the K-pop boy group 2PM, said he would embark on his Asian fan meeting tour beginning September.

The tour titled "SpecialTY" includes a stop in Manila on September 23, according to the promotional poster posted by the 34-year-old artist.

"Who's EXCITED???? ME!!!" he said on Twitter, referring to his tour.

Further details, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, were not immediately available.

Taecyeon debuted in 2008 as a member of 2PM, known for songs such as "Again & Again," "Heartbeat" and "My House."

He made his acting debut in 2010 through the series "Cinderella's Stepsister" and has since starred in several other K-dramas, including "Dream High," "Secret Royal Inspector & Joy," and "Vincenzo."

