Lara Maigue is 'surprise' performer for SONA 2023

ABS-CBN News

Soprano Lara Maigue is the 'surprise' performer who will sing the National Anthem during the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, a House of Representatives official said Friday. 

"Ang balita namin there will be a singer ng Pambansang Awit natin. Ang pangalan niya ay Lara Maigue. Tinignan namin yun sa YouTube. Very famous pala siya," House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco told TeleRadyo Serbisyo. 

