Lara Maigue is 'surprise' performer for SONA 2023



Soprano Lara Maigue is the 'surprise' performer who will sing the National Anthem during the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, a House of Representatives official said Friday.

"Ang balita namin there will be a singer ng Pambansang Awit natin. Ang pangalan niya ay Lara Maigue. Tinignan namin yun sa YouTube. Very famous pala siya," House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Maigue, who is a classically trained soprano, has made waves online thanks to her amazing vocals. Her version of the classic Mozart piece "Queen of the Night" garnered 21 million views on Instagram.

A video of Maigue singing a duet with her mother also went viral.

Maigue was among the performers for ‘To Broadway with Love’, a 2-night sold out concert at the Esplanade concert hall with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga.