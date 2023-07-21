

MANILA -- Love team partners Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo are set to star in a new film "The Ship Show."

The project marks their first film together after starring in Viva One's successful series “The Rain in España,” which is based on the Wattpad novel created by Gwy Saludes.

Peralejo shared the news as she uploaded the poster of their upcoming movie, which will open in cinemas nationwide on August 9.

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, the film also stars Tomas Rodriguez, Ashtine Olviga, PJ Rosario, Angelic Guzman, Migo Valid, Janine Teñoso, Martin Venegas, Madelaine Red, Rabin Angeles, and Bianca Santos.

"'Ship Show' has a really beautiful concept. We can’t wait to share with you the story of our first film together,” Peralejo previously said.





Peralejo will also be part of upcoming series "Linlang."

