MANILA -- Actress Bea Alonzo turned to social media to share her sweet birthday message for her fiancé Dominic Roque.

On Instagram, Alonzo greeted Roque on his special day as she uploaded a sweet photo of them together at the beach.

In the caption of her post, Alonzo said she can't wait to spend her life with Roque.

"Love greeted me at the horizon with a heavenly smile. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Happiest birthday to you, my love," Alonzo wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Roque left the message: "i love you my fiancé" with a heart emoji.

Last Wednesday, Alonzo and Roque announced their engagement through a social media post.

Alonzo shared that she had no idea that Roque would pop the question on July 18.

The celebrity couple marked their second anniversary last January 28.

