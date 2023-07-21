Watch more News on iWantTFC

Anthony Keyvan started in Hollywood as a child actor, but he said that it's only now that he is finding roles that fully represent who he is.

The 22-year-old star played a Filipino character for the first time in the streaming series "XO, Kitty."

Kevyan is a Filipino-Iranian-American.

Anthony Keyvan plays a Filipino character for the first time in "XO, Kitty." (Courtesy: Netflix "XO, Kitty)

When he was eight, he appeared in an episode of the TV series "Lost," where he was the young Sayid, the Iraqi character played by Naveen Andrews.

Appearances in shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," "NCIS," and many others came along in the years that followed.

But in "XO, Kitty," as a student who's confident about who he is, he found a chance for representation that really hits home.

"It means everything to me," said Keyvan. "My whole life, I grew up playing characters that weren't necessarily similar to my background."

He added: "Over the past couple of years, the industry has taken a turn. I think it has become more cognizant and aware of the need for proper representation and authenticity."

The actor's breakout role came through the hit show "Love, Victor," a series known for its heartwarming story and diverse cast.

"There's a lot of adversity that comes with being a minority and of multiple backgrounds. But overall, I love being half-Filipino, half-Iranian. I think it's really cool," Keyvan said.

Anthony Keyvan stars with Anna Cathcart in "XO, Kitty." (Courtesy: Netflix: "XO, Kitty)

Growing up, Keyvan shared that he questioned his identity a lot.

"There was a lot of me trying to fit in," he said. "But there have been some challenges, of course, growing up, looking different. I love who I am. I wouldn't trade my ethnicity or background for the world. I think being mixed race and being Filipino and Iranian is more of a superpower than it is otherwise."

Keyvan credits his Filipino mother Joyce Raquel Cansino Candelaria for inspiring his determination to always do his best.

His grandmother, a nurse, was the first in his family to migrate to the U.S.

"XO, Kitty" is one of Netflix's recent big hits and is coming back for a second season.

***

Note: This interview was completed before the Hollywood actors' strike.