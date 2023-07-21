Amid romantic rumors, Chie Filomeno says she’s single

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno clarified that she is not in a relationship, contrary to rumors linking her with actor Jake Cuenca.

Gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, the sexy actress said she doesn't need to have a boyfriend to be happy.

Filomeno further explained that should she enter into a relationship, she wants to see herself settling down with the same man.

“I’m enjoying my me time. You don’t need to be in a relationship to be happy. A relationship for me is an investment. ‘Yung gusto ko sa tao na paglalaanan ko, ‘yun na ‘yun. Kasi we’re not getting any younger, so invest wisely,” she said in the Cosmo story.

Her statement came amid speculations about her relationship with Cuenca, who has been very vocal about his feelings for the actress.

Cuenca seemed to fan the flames of a brewing romance between him and Filomeno last May, after he posted on Instagram a sizzling photo of them taken during the Metro Body 2023 pictorial ahead of Star Magic’s “Hot Summer LaHot Sexy.”

He also admitted that he "admires" Filomeno, who was seen with him during the Star Magic gathering.

Filomeno appreciated the “Iron Heart” star’s honesty as she also shared the same admiration towards Cuenca.

"Actually flattering din 'yung sinabi niya kasi hindi rin lahat ng lalaki ay vocal sa feelings nila. And I am happy na he is vocal sa feelings niya sa akin. And I do admire him also. As in sa mga interview na itinatanong sa akin I look up to him," she said after watching a clip of Cuenca's previous appearance on “Magandang Buhay.”

The actress went on to share that she and Cuenca are "taking time" to get to know each other.

When asked about the "label" of their relationship, she replied: "Wala pang label, wala pa."

So far, Filomeno said she is enjoying singlehood as it allows her to build her confidence.

She also left a piece of advice to others about not committing the same mistakes in a relationship to prevent closing the doors of loving again.

“Okay lang na pagdaanan mo, but huwag mo ulit-ulitin. Kasi ‘pag naubos ka, hindi ka na maniniwala sa love eh. ‘Di ka maniniwala na may magmamahal sa 'yo, which is meron naman talaga,” the actress said.

“Siguro there is a reason na napagdaanan mo ‘yun para sa next relationship, para alam mo kung ano gagawin, ano hindi gagawin. In God’s perfect time, you’ll find yung aalagaan mo at aalagaan ka.”

