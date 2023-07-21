MANILA -- AC Bonifacio expressed her joy as she marked another milestone in her life as an artist.

Bonifacio turned to social media on Thursday night to share that she appeared on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Time Square.

The Star Magic artist was shown on the massive digital billboard as part of Spotify’s “Equal” campaign, which highlights women musicians from around the world.

Last May, Bonifacio releases the track '4 Myself' under Tarsier Records.







"My face is on Times Square? WHAAT This is insane - definitely a dream come true," she captioned her post as she thanked Spotify, Star Magic and Tarsier Records.

"Thank you to EVERYONE who's been here with me on my journey," she addded.

"4 Myself," which is about "embracing your individuality," is available on various music streaming platforms, while its official lyric video is on Tarsier Records' official YouTube channel.

Bonifacio released her debut single “Fool No Mo!” under Star Magic Records back in 2021.

