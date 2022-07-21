MANILA – McCoy de Leon could not believe it when he first learned that he will soon be co-starring in a movie with Nadine Lustre.

The two were cast in the psychological thriller “Deleter” which will be directed by Mikhail Red.

“Nung nalaman kong makaka-work ko siya at mayroon kaming role na talagang connected kami, tinitingnan ko na 'yung mga pictures niya para kapag nakita ko siya sa personal, hindi ako mabigla,” he said during the story conference of the film, as quoted by Push.

“[Ginawa ko 'yun kasi] baka mabigla ako [kapag nakita ko siya], hindi ako makaarte,” he added.

De Leon said he did not have any second thoughts when he was offered the role after knowing that Red was helming the project.

“Nu’ng pini-pitch sa akin 'yung istorya, kung may question ako, sabi ko wala akong question, gusto ko pong gawin. Kasi, nakatrabaho ko na si direk, quality and parang masasabi ko na unique rin ang mga proyekto niya. Kaya nu’ng nalaman kong isinama ako ni direk, kahit na extra, gusto ko, eh,” he said.

Written by Red and his brother Nikolas, “Deleter” centers on an online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker. “But the otherwise desensitized woman cannot escape from either her own troubled past or from a mysterious vengeful presence,” according to a report by Variety.

“[The Philippines] is now known as the content moderation capital of the world,” Red was quoted as saying by Variety. “Moderators work in clandestine or shadowy operations and are often exposed to the filth of society, watching countless videos and images with disturbing and graphic content, which can lead to lasting trauma, as well as psychological and emotional distress all for a low wage.”

“Most of them do not have proper access to proper work benefits, mental health support and counseling. This genre film attempts to unlock the dark secrets and consequences of their world, especially in a world where the truth is filtered and distortion is prevalent,” he added.

Aside from Lustre and De Leon, the movie will also star Louise delos Reyes.