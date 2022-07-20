MANILA — Actress Bea Alonzo penned a sweet message for her boyfriend Dominic Roque on Wednesday, as a public greeting on the occasion of the actor’s 32nd birthday.

On Instagram, Alonzo shared a photo of her with Roque, who is seen all-smiles.

“Happy birthday, my love,” she wrote. “I love it when you smile like this, and I’d gladly put a smile on your face every day.”

“I’m so blessed by how kind and understanding you are. Thanks for making my heart happy. I love you,” Alonzo told Roque.

Roque replied through a comment on Alonzo’s post: “I love you hun, thank you for the surprise bday party!”

Neither has so far shared photos from the party Alonzo threw.

This year marked the first time they got to celebrate Roque’s birthday since confirming in August 2021 that they are officially a couple.

Alonzo turned 34 in October.