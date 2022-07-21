The ‘madlang people’ react to Vice Ganda initiating an impromptu spelling bee where they can win P5,000 each, in the Thursday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN



MANILA -- The “madlang people” went wild Thursday during the live episode of “It’s Showtime,” as comedy superstar Vice Ganda initiated an impromptu spelling bee that would award the winning answer with P5,000.

Picked at random, Vice Ganda was meant to give away the pot money of P32,100 — which the hosts accumulated in the parlor game “Vest in Spelling” — through their traditional random act of kindness in public.

In past episodes, the act of kindness is usually given to a stranger on the street. But with the “madlang people” now back on the program, Vice Ganda opted spontaneously to hand out the cash to members of the audience instead.

“Bakit hindi natin ipamigay sa studio audience?” Vice Ganda said, to loud cheers from the “madlang people,” who were seen jumping and on their feet.

Increasing the pot money to P35,000, Vice Ganda came up with seven English words to spell. A correct answer from an audience member would win them P5,000 each.

Terms like “fuchsia,” “committee,” and “physiology” tested the spelling skills of the “madlang people.”

“Yehey! Welcome back to the studio, madlang people!” co-host Kim Chiu exclaimed, upon seeing the winners’ triumphant reactions.

The return of the live studio audience of “It’s Showtime” coincided with the ABS-CBN program’s debut on TV5 on July 16, as its newest broadcast platform in addition to Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.