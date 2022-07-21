MANILA – Agot Isidro has joined the cast of the ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True” starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

Isidro made her first appearance on July 19 as the legal counsel of Eloy (Padilla), who was detained for theft charges.

As she visits him in prison, Isidro’s character said told Eloy: “I am offended Mr. Borja. My favorite student gets into trouble pero ang tinawagan mo, 'yung batchmate mo.”

Isidro was accompanied to prison by Elmo Magalona, who plays Atty. San Pedro.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “2 Good 2 Be True” can be viewed in advance on Netflix with an exclusive 72-hour window.

It can also be seen on iWantTFC, and it airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, Cinemo, TFC IPTV, and TV5.