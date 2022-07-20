LOOK: Lovi Poe at LA premiere of ‘Sleep With Me’

Lovi Poe believes her showbiz colleagues should include working with filmmaker Samantha Lee in their wishlist, after having watched the premiere of their series “Sleep With Me” in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Manila time).

The iWantTFC original title, which also stars Janine Gutierrez, made its world premiere as a selection in the Episodes section of the 40th Outfest LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Both Poe and Lee attended the event.

“Wow, just wow @givemesam!” Poe wrote on Instagram, sharing snaps of the film festival. “I actually have never seen the series and after watching #SleepWithMe tonight, it should be on every actor’s wishlist to work with Sam. Can’t wait for everyone to see this!”

Described as “a tender romance for insomniacs” by Outfest, the series follows the story of Harry (Gutierrez), an overnight radio DJ who gives relationship advice, and Luna (Poe), a woman whose sleeping disorder only allows her to sleep during the day.

The series’ participation in Outfest comes nearly a month ahead of its iWantTFC release on August 15.

Lee, who also wrote the series, earlier said she first came up with the draft of “Sleep With Me” in 2019, during the Outfest screening of her film “Billie & Emma.”

“I was suffering from a really bad bout of jet lag and ended up writing the first few lines of ‘Sleep with Me,’” she said. “I’ve always been a fan of full circle moments and I couldn’t be more thrilled to premiere my very first series at #Outfest40.”