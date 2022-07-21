MANILA — Karla Estrada, who co-hosted “Magandang Buhay” for nearly six years, said Thursday the decision to leave the morning talk show was a difficult one.

Estrada spoke at length about her departure for the first time through an Instagram post, a day ahead of the airing of a special episode of “Magandang Buhay” bidding her farewell.

The episode, which was taped in June, will include as guests her two daughters Magui and Carmella. “Cheers sa bagong journey ni Momshie Karla Estrada!” its teaser poster read.

Sharing the poster, Estrada wrote: “Bukas na! Sabay sabay nating panoorin ang aking huling araw sa 2nd home ko ng higit limang taon! I will miss the good 5 years mga Momshieee!!! Naging mabigat ang desisyon.. Pero mas naging matimbang ang pag unawa ng isat isa.”

Estrada was one of the original hosts of “Magandang Buhay,” along with Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, who are seen hugging her in the photo.

“Mamimiss ko ang mga masasaya at madramang samahan na walang katulad at tanging tayong tatlo lang ang nakakaalam! Pero gaya ng after graduation ng high school ay naiba ako ng Kurso sa college kaya mahihiwaylay ako ng lugar, Oras at panahon. Ngunit ang pag ka kaibigan na ilang beses sinubok ng panahon ay hindi kailanman makakalimutan,” she said.

“Babaunin ko sa aking puso ang masasaya nating samahan at matututo sa lungkot na hamon ng pakikipagkaibigan,” Estrada added.

Estrada intends to focus on her political work as part of the TINGOG party-list, she told earlier ABS-CBN News. TINGOG won two congressional seats in the May elections; Estrada was the group’s third nominee.

The long-time Kapamilya star also expressed gratitude to her colleagues and executive of ABS-CBN.

She wrote, unedited: “Maraming Salamat ABS-CBN Sa aking mg boss na itinuring na mga kaibigan, Maraming Salamat Po sa pagmamahal, pag tiwala at pagkakataon. Hangang sa Muli.

“At sa lahat ng bumubuo ng magandang buhay, maraming salamat sa aral na nagpatibay ng pagkatao natin. Mahal ko kayo ! Dasal ko para sa ating lahat ang katahimikan ng puso at malayang pag lalakbay tungo sa… magandang buhay.”

A permanent replacement for Estrada has yet to be announced. In her absence in the past half year, however, special guest co-hosts have joined Magdangal and Cantiveros.

Music veteran Regine Velasquez joined the program for nearly five months until mid-June. She departed in time for her judging stint in the sophomore season of “Idol Philippines.”

Currently, teleserye icon Judy Ann Santos is seen as a “special ku-Momshie” or guest co-host on the program, having debuted in June.

