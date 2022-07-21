Photo from Jiggly Caliente's Instagram account.

MANILA — Filipina drag queen Jiggly Caliente defended Wednesday her role as the main judge of "Drag Race Philippines" debut season.

While some fans of the show preferred "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 3 runner-up Manila Luzon, Jiggly said she also deserves to take the role in the local show.

"I understand you wanted @manilaluzon to be in my place. She has her own show coming soon where you can support, love n glorify her there. Can I just have this moment? I'm not asking for much," Jiggly said.

"I'm not asking you to accept the inevitable that I'm the judge on 'Drag Race Philippines,'" she added.

Since the local show has yet to be announced, fans have speculated that Manila will be the main host of the show. However, Manila will be hosting another drag show "Drag Den Philippines."

A fan trhen commented that queens should not be pitted against each other: "People who pit queens against each other don’t deserve your time or energy."

"OMG yes both shows (and) queens can co-exist with no drama. At the end of the day it's not about either one of us but the Pinoy queens from both shows that's gonna show the universe how amazing Pinoy queens are," Jiggly replied.

Jiggly will be joined by Paolo Ballesteros and Kaladkaren in the judges panel as "Drag Race Philippines" premieres on August 17 at WOW Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO GO.