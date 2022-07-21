MANILA – Victorias City, Negros Occidental Mayor Javi Benitez turned to social media to pay tribute to his girlfriend, actress Sue Ramirez.

Ramirez celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday, July 20.

Sharing a sweet photo of them taken during the actress’ birthday party, Benitez wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful soul. Thank you for being you. Ily.”

Ramirez, for her part, also posted on her own Instagram page, thanking everyone who remembered her special day.

“Thank you for the birthday wishes! Grateful to each and everyone who remembered me on my bday. I feel so loved. My heart is full. Cheers to 26,” she said.

She also noted how her birthday is always going to be about her parents.

“While a lot of amazing people celebrated and greeted me yesterday, my birthday is all about you, Mom & Dad. I am nothing without you.”

In a previous interview, Ramirez admitted it is her hope that Benitez is already the one she will spend the rest of her life with.

“I am the type of person kasi na kapag nag-love ako, love ko talaga. Sana 'yun na 'yun,” she said.

In May 2019, Benitez was introduced as one of the artists of ABS-CBN's Star Magic. He was part of the primetime series "The General's Daughter" and "Walang Hanggang Paalam," which ended last April.

Ramirez and Benitez met while doing the action film “Alpha Kid One” under the direction of Richard Somes.